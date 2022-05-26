Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 26)

Clint Kyle Wehrmann

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NW 19th Wednesday afternoon at 2:32 for displaying expired registration. The officer smelled marijuana, and the driver, Clint Kyle Wehrmann, 39, of Ladonia, admitted to possibly having drugs in the vehicle. The officer located marijuana and more than one gram of methamphetamine. They arrested Wehrmann, who resisted the officers when they attempted to place him in the patrol vehicle. They charged Wehrmann with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Additionally, officers arrested a passenger for possession of drug paraphernalia. Wehrmann is in the Lamar County Jail.

Jasmine Jacquel Cooper

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1600-block of N. Main St at 8:55 Wednesday evening for not having any operating tail lights. The driver, Jasmine Jacquel Cooper, 31, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Red River County for abandoning or endangering a child or child neglect conviction. They arrested Cooper and placed her in Lamar County Jail.

Shonson Marcel Smith

At 10:09 Wednesday night, Paris Police observed a vehicle parked at Lake Crook after the 10:00 pm closing time. The male identified himself but did not have identification on him. At the same time, they arrested a female with outstanding Municipal Court warrants and the male for giving the officer the wrong name. He later identified himself as Shonson Marcel Smith, 49, of Paris, who had an outstanding parole violation warrant and a felony warrant out of Jefferson County, charging him with failing to register as a sex offender. He was additionally charged with failure to identify as a fugitive by giving the wrong name. Smith is in the Lamar County Jail.

Police Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested eight people on Wednesday (May 25).