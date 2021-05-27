Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 27)

Joshua Adam Westbrook

Paris Police observed a male and female walking in the roadway in the 200 block of SW 22nd St at 10:38 am Wednesday. The male, Joshua Adam Westbrook, 35, of Pattonville, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County. Westbrook was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Wednesday afternoon at 3:36, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 1300-block of Clament Rd. At about 11:38 last Saturday night, the owner reported that two juvenile males entered the building and sprayed three cows with a fire extinguisher. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to the 600-block of N. Main at 3:46 Wednesday afternoon about shots fired. The victim reported that a younger black male was at the business and had caused a disturbance. The victim said that he attempted to talk with the suspect, but the suspect walked away. The victim followed the suspect in a vehicle to the 200-block of E. Provine, still trying to speak with the suspect. A car approached the suspect, and someone in the car handed the suspect a pistol. The suspect then fired three shots at the victim. The victim then drove away. There were no injuries, and the investigation continues.

Robert Dale Spradlin

Paris Police arrested Robert Dale Spradlin, 38, of Paris, at his residence on a felony Lamar County warrant at 8:09 Wednesday night. They transferred Spradlin to the Lamar County Jail.

Paula Kay Larkin

Officers arrested Paula Kay Larkin, 50, of Paris, at her residence on a Parole violation warrant Wednesday night at 10:50. They transferred Larkin to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (May 26).