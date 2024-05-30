Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Police Report For Thursday, May 30

Thursday morning, officers responded to an assault at the Booker T Washington Apartments. They located the suspect, Brian Keith Alexander, 53, on the property. They found an area with a large amount of blood but could not locate a victim. Police learned that Alexander had cut the victim with a box cutter, and the victim left the scene to seek medical assistance. Officers charged Alexander with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as with Public Intoxication. The victim is in stable condition.

Officers responded to multiple burglaries involving motor vehicles on Wednesday in the 100 to 200 block of NW 33rd. The owners had left all their vehicles unlocked, and items, including wallets, cash, and identifying information, were missing.

Officers made 25 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 103 calls for service ending Wednesday, May 29.

Captain John T. Bull

