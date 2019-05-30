Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 30)

Paris Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200-block of NW 3rd Wednesday morning at 9:53. Reportedly, an unknown suspect(s) had damaged three outside air conditioning units. It appeared that they had attempted to disassemble one. The victim estimated the damage to the units at about $4,000.00. The incident is under investigation.

A 2000 Grey Mercury Sable was reported stolen from the 2900-block of Tigertown Rd. Wednesday morning at 11:27. The victim advised that the vehicle had been missing since Tuesday (May 28), but had not reported it missing due to the victim believing that someone they knew was using it. The victim advised that the keys were left in the vehicle and the vehicle was left unlocked. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (May 29).