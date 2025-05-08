Paris Police Report For Thursday, May 8

Paris Police arrested Cameron Lee Beshires, 28, at the Parole Office for an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation. They took him into custody without incident.

On Thursday morning, officers arrested Dejuante Tavil Terrell, 28, on a warrant for the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They took Terrell into custody in the 1900 block of East Booth. Upon his arrest, Terrell had possession of narcotics paraphernalia and marijuana. Officers processed him without incident.

The department received a report Thursday morning of a Family Violence Assault that occurred in the 2100 block of East Cherry. The victim advised that her live-in boyfriend had assaulted her by choking her and pushing her against the wall. There were visible injuries to the victim, corroborating her story. The victim requested an Emergency Protective Order against the suspect, and they will have a warrant for the arrest of the known suspect.

During this reporting period, officers made 30 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and responded to 108 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

La policía de París arrestó a Cameron Lee Beshires, de 28 años, en la Oficina de Libertad Condicional por una orden de arresto pendiente por violación de libertad condicional. Lo detuvieron sin incidentes.

El jueves por la mañana, los oficiales arrestaron a Dejuante Tavil Terrell, de 28 años, con una orden de arresto por la fabricación o entrega de una sustancia controlada. Detuvieron a Terrell en la cuadra 1900 de East Booth. Tras su arresto, Terrell tenía posesión de narcóticos, parafernalia y marihuana. Los oficiales lo procesaron sin incidentes.

El departamento recibió un informe el jueves por la mañana de un asalto por violencia familiar que ocurrió en la cuadra 2100 de East Cherry. La víctima informó que su novio la había agredido asfixiándola y empujándola contra la pared. Había lesiones visibles en la víctima, lo que corrobora su historia. La víctima solicitó una orden de protección de emergencia contra el sospechoso, y tendrán una orden de arresto contra el sospechoso conocido.

Los oficiales hicieron 30 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a tres adultos y respondieron a 108 llamadas de servicio durante este período de informe.

Capitán John T. Bull