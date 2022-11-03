Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 03)

Callers reported a shooting in the 1200-block of NE 20th Wednesday afternoon at 1:40. Officers found a 19-year-old male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted a 21-year-old male who advised that he had shot the 19-year-old because he had kicked in the front door of his apartment. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment, and he is in stable condition. Officers have not arrested anyone at this time.

David Earl Christopher

At 5:09 Wednesday afternoon, police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3600-block of NE Loop 286 due to knowing the passenger had outstanding felony warrants. David Earl Christopher, 42, of Paris, had a parole violation warrant, a bond surrender warrant on a felony theft case, and two felony theft warrants. The two case warrants stem from reports where Christopher had sold a camper trailer to two people, but the trailer was not at the location told to the victims when they tried to retrieve it. Christopher was arrested and booked, and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Donishia Renee Patterson Milton

Paris Police stopped bicyclists in the 1300-block of Bonham at 9:40 Wednesday night for not displaying proper lighting. The bicyclist, Donishia Renee Patterson Milton, 36, of Paris, had numerous outstanding municipal court warrants and a felony probation warrant on possession of a controlled substance conviction. Milton was arrested and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Nov 2).