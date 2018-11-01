cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 1)

3 hours ago

Whitney Brooke Wilkerson

Paris Police arrested Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, 30, at her residence Wednesday afternoon around 4:00.  She had a warrant charging her with a prohibited substance or an item in a correctional facility. The warrant stemmed from an October 27 investigation where officers found methamphetamine and other paraphernalia inside the women’s cell at the Police Department. Research showed that Wilkerson was the person that placed the items inside the jail. Wilkerson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Oct 31).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     