Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 1)

Whitney Brooke Wilkerson

Paris Police arrested Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, 30, at her residence Wednesday afternoon around 4:00. She had a warrant charging her with a prohibited substance or an item in a correctional facility. The warrant stemmed from an October 27 investigation where officers found methamphetamine and other paraphernalia inside the women’s cell at the Police Department. Research showed that Wilkerson was the person that placed the items inside the jail. Wilkerson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

