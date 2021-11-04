Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 4)

Bobby Bridgers

Officers found Bobby Bridgers intoxicated in the 10-block of E. Kaufman after a caller advised of people in the roadway. Police determined that Bridger was highly intoxicated and a danger to himself. He was transported to the Paris Jail and booked without incident.

Paris Police arrested Tomarra Keller in the 1000-block of Bonham after officers responded to a report of an individual running down the middle of the street. Reportedly, Keller had been in a domestic dispute with another individual. According to her admission, she had used a narcotic substance immediately before the disturbance. Officers arrested her for Public Intoxication and transported her to the City Jail. No Photo available.