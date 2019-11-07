Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 7)

Brenda Hamilton Bivens

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 2100-block of Bonham Wednesday morning at 7:09. Reportedly, a female was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officers said that Brenda Hamilton Bivens, 55, of Paris was dazed and confused. She also had methamphetamine and medications without a prescription to possess. Police charged Bivens with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. More methamphetamine turned up at the jail hidden in her clothing. They added possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance after she admitted that she was bringing it to a friend.

Michael Lynn Smith

Paris Police arrested Michael Lynn Smith, 53, of Paris, at the District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant at 10:50 Wednesday night. Officers took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Marva Reneea Colbert

Officers observed Marva Reneea Colbert, 57, of Paris, attempting to walk out of a store in the 600-block of Bonham Wednesday afternoon at 3:26 without paying for a ham. She had at least two previous theft convictions, so they enhanced her charge to a felony and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday (Nov 6).