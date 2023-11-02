Paris Police Report For Thursday, November 2

Daniel Kincaid

Wednesday morning at 9:29, officers arrested Daniel Kincaid in the 500 block of SE 9th St. on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Violence. The arrest stemmed from an August 5, 2023, incident in which Kincaid had assaulted a Family Member several times in a short period in the 600 block of NW 27th. They placed Kincaid in jail.

Sergio German Aguilar

An officer stopped Sergio German Aguilar in the 1500 block of Clarksville for an equipment violation at 3:59 pm on Wednesday. Aguilar had a false license plate attached to his vehicle and used the dishonest buyer’s tag for several months. Aguilar admitted to knowledge that the license plate was fraudulent. Officers arrested him for Tampering with an Official Government Record/Temporary Vehicle Tag.

Jackelyn Dee Barnett

At 12:33 pm Wednesday, an officer stopped Jackelyn Dee Barnett in the 2600 block of E. Price St. for an equipment violation. A local check revealed that Barnett had two outstanding city warrants. They arrested her and then found over two ounces of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Officers added a charge of a Controlled Substance, a Felony.

Odreakus Nacole Lewis

Officers worked an accident with injuries Wednesday night at 11:18 at the Downtown Plaza. They met Odreakus Nacole Lewis, who admitted to driving his vehicle after drinking a substantial amount. When officers attempted to perform field sobriety testing, Lewis responded with vulgar epitaphs and was uncooperative. They arrested him and received a search warrant to draw blood. Lewis had two prior convictions for DWI, and they charged him with Felony DWI.

Officers made 21 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered eight calls for service on Wednesday, November 1.