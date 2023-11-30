Paris Police Report For Thursday, November 30

Michael Allen Aguilar | Nadrionna Lashasell Chester

Officers worked two unrelated incidents of shoplifting on Wednesday. It was theft over $100.00 but less than $750.00 at a retail store in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. In both instances, the suspects intentionally failed to scan items before leaving the store. Officers arrested both after being stopped by store personnel. Police booked suspects Michael Allen Aguila, 32, and Nadrionna Lashasell Chester, 32, on their cases and took them to the county jail.

Edye Katherine Travland

Wednesday morning at 9:49, Edye Katherine Travland, 42, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation after officers were dispatched to a security check and located her in a residence. They took her into custody and booked her. The original charge was DWI, three or more.

Officers made four traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 95 calls for service on Wednesday, November 29.