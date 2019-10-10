Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 10)

Caleb Wiley

Paris Police Narcotics Detectives made contact with Caleb Wiley in the 2500-block of Lamar Avenue. Reportedly, Wiley had possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. Officers transported him to jail.



Caressa Dawson

Paris Police responded to the 800-block of South Main on a family disturbance. Reportedly, Caressa Dawson had assaulted her mother at the residence. Officers also found that Dawson had taken the phone away from her mother, preventing her from making an emergency phone call. Allegedly, Dawson’s 66-year-old mother had injuries, and officers arrested Caressa Dawson.

Austin Loyd

Paris Police Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1300-block of Margaret Street. Officers arrested Austin Loyd, who had been warned to not be at that residence.

Paris Police responded to 139 calls for service and arrested four people in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday (Oct 9).