Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 13)

Kenneth Williams

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1500-block of Graham St at 9:40 Wednesday morning. The victim met officers with a head wound. He claimed that Kenneth Williams came to his residence and hit him in the head with a sledgehammer and threatened to kill him. A female was with Williams and broke several windows with a baseball bat. The two fled the scene on foot when they heard the police approaching. Williams and the female were located a few blocks from the scene and arrested. The female had outstanding Municipal Court warrants, and they charged Kenneth Wayne Williams, 40, with burglary of a residence with the intent to commit another felony. Officers transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Oct 12).