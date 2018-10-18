Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 18)

Reginald Dayshawn Glover

Reginald Dayshawn Glover, 26, of Paris, was stopped for a traffic violation in the 10-block of E. Washington. Glover had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Glover was found to have two additional misdemeanor warrants also. He was arrested without incident and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 600-block of E. Hickory Wednesday morning at 7:30. Reportedly, someone had busted the windows out of front doors of two buildings at the fairgrounds and had stolen numerous items. The value of the stolen items was estimated at about $800.00. The incident is under investigation.

Just before 8:30 Wednesday morning, Paris Police were called to the 124-block of W. Cherry at the Downtown Food Pantry. Someone had busted the front door glass and had burglarized the building. It is unknown what all was taken at this time. The investigation continues.

Tevin Duvontae Moffitt

Officers with the narcotics division executed a search warrant on a house in the 1800-block of W. Kaufman. During the search, police located approximately two pounds of marijuana and three capsules of Tetrahydrocannabinol. The resident, Tevin Duvontae Moffitt, 25, had been arrested earlier this date for traffic violations. He was charged additionally with felony possession of marijuana and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Moffitt was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers recovered a firearm that the owner in Leake County Mississippi had been reported stolen in 1991. The gun was placed in the property room until the investigation can be completed.

Paris Police responded to “shots fired” Wednesday evening in the 900-block of SE 33rd. Several callers reported that they heard numerous shots of gunfire. Officers located a victim who said that someone had shot two of their vehicles. Officers recovered six shells from the street area, and the investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested nine people Wednesday (Oct 17).