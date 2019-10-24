Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 24)

Jeremy Doyle Dancer

Paris Police arrested Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 37, of Sumner, at a residence on E. Price Wednesday morning at 8:27. Mr. Dancer had an outstanding parole violation warrant. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

An unknown male and female attempted to pass a forged check in the 900-block of Clarksville Wednesday afternoon at 1:35. The note was from a non-existant company, and the bank advised that the account does not exist. The suspects used forged identifications and left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Dawson Ray Huie

Officers stopped Dawson Ray Huie, 21, of Paris, in the 600-block of NE 20th after observing him driving a motor vehicle and knowing that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. They arrested Huie on the orders that charged him with burglary of a residence and a motor vehicle that had occurred in the 600-block of NE 46th St. on October 22, 2019. They later transferred Huie to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested seven people on Wednesday (Oct 23).