Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 25)

Kerena Renee Talley | Dewey James Kelley

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2600-block of Lamar Thursday morning and ended up arresting Kerena Renee Talley, 46, of Greenville and her passenger, Dewey James Kelley, 23, of Blossom. Officers found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Both were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams in a drug-free zone. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

A burglary of a habitation was reported to the Paris Police Department Thursday evening. It was in the 900-block of East Oak Ave. The victim said she left the residence for just a couple of hours and upon returning, found that her front door had been kicked in and they broke into her gun cabinet. The victim advised that she observed that four guns were missing. The investigation continues.

Paris Police worked the burglary of an automobile that occurred in the 3300-block of NE Loop 286. That call came in just before 7:00 Thursday evening. The investigating officers learned that the victim’s debit card had been used at two locations and someone had purchased $1,000.00 worth of gift cards. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (Oct 25).