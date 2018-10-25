Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 25)

Paris Police worked a burglary in the 600-block of Sycamore Wednesday morning around 7:45. Sometime after 5:00 pm on Tuesday, unknown suspect(s) forced the back door open and stole over $3,700 worth of construction tools. The residence is under construction, and the victim had left the items locked up on site.

A robbery was reported a few minutes later in the 800-block of NE 1st. A 68-year-old man called and said that a known 58-year-old woman had pushed him down at his house and had stolen his Army fatigue jacket. The victim claimed that he was injured during the incident.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday (Oct 24).