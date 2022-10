Autumn Paige Hill

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham St at 2:09 P.M. on October 26, 2022 for not displaying a front license plate. During the stop, a passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. 31 year old Autumn Paige Hill, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on October 26, 2022.