Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 28)

Zelma Elizabeth Barry

At 11:36 Wednesday morning, Paris Police arrested Zelma Elizabeth Barry, 60, at her residence, on a felony warrant out of Wichita County, Texas, charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers placed Barry in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200-block of W. Cherry at 2:05 Wednesday afternoon for expired registration. When the officer attempted to make contact with the driver, he fled in the vehicle. A pursuit ensued, and they stopped him in the 1400-block of W. Cherry St. The driver then fled on foot, and the officers lost sight of him in a wooded area. Police recovered narcotics, marijuana, and a pistol from inside the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 60 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Oct 27).