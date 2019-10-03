Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 3)

Stacy James Bellamy

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1700-block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive Wednesday afternoon at 1:47. The driver, Stacy James Bellamy, 37, had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with sexual assault. Bellamy was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Matthew Kyle Sugg

Officers arrested Matthew Kyle Sugg, 20, of Paris, in the 4300-block of Bonham Wednesday afternoon at 3:06 on a felony motion to revoke warrant. Sugg also had an outstanding theft warrant. Sugg was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested ten people Wednesday (Oct 2).