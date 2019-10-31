Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 31)

Trevor Payne Bratcher | Autumn Hope Rose

At 12:33 Thursday morning, Paris Police responded to a suspicious activity call in the 1500-block of Lamar Ave and discovered two people sitting inside a vehicle. The occupants appeared to be hiding something out of view of the officers. The occupants refused to open the doors and cooperate during the investigation. The officers then forced their way inside the vehicle to keep evidence from being destroyed and detained Trevor Payne Bratcher, 19, and Autumn Hope Rose, 17, both of Paris. Officers located a syringe that contained methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. They arrested Bratcher and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. Officers charged Rose with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of Stone Ave Wednesday afternoon at 1:34. Reportedly, the victim had returned home to find that someone had broken the knob off of the front door to gain entry. The victim reported that a television and a Bluetooth speaker were missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday (Oct 30).