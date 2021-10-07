Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 7)

Hayden Kale Roden

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in progress in the 2500-block of Ballard St at 6:19 Wednesday morning. The caller advised that the suspect was being chased by family members into the 2600-block of Ballard St. When officers arrived, they located Hyden Kale Roden, 18, of Paris. They found he had possession of at least ten credit cards, debit cards, and Texas ID cards that did not belong to him. During the investigation, officers discovered they were missing from multiple vehicles. They arrested Roden and charged him with possession of identifying information which is a felony. Roden is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900-block of NW 19th St at 2:39 Wednesday afternoon. The victim reported that they arrived at the residence, they found a door open. At the time of the report, the owner could not determine what the intruders took. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Oct 6).