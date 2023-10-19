Paris Police Report For Thursday, October 18

Jaylon Robinson

Wednesday morning at 11:32, officers arrested Jaylon Robinson in the 800 block of Woodlawn for an outstanding municipal warrant. During the arrest, Robinson had possession of a semiautomatic handgun. Since he is under 21, Robinson was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and booked on both charges.

Dextar Lamar Williams

An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday night at 11:37 on an equipment violation in the 500 block of Fitzhugh St. They observed the driver, Dextar Lamar Williams, possessing a marijuana cigarette. Police detained him and ordered him from the vehicle. Williams refused to exit, and two officers had to remove him and physically restrain him for handcuffing forcibly. Williams possessed a pipe for smoking narcotics but had been able to destroy or conceal the marijuana. They charged him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No License Plate Lights, and Resisting Arrest.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 100 calls for service on Wednesday, October 18.