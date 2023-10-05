Paris Police Report For Thursday, October 5

Martarris Quayvon McClelland

Officers responded to a significant disturbance in the 1800 block of Jackson Wednesday evening at 6:25. Officers encountered numerous adults and juveniles. They made contact with Martarris Quayvon McClelland, armed with a razor knife. Officers received information and later viewed a video of McClelland threatening and swinging the knife at residents of the area. They arrested McClelland for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked and taken to county jail.

At 5:21 Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 2400 block of Stillhouse regarding an individual on the premises they had warned away. The officer met Jarrick Daldon Watkins, who demanded entry to the locked business. They had warned Watkins away on Wednesday, September 13. Officers placed him under arrest, and after a brief period of not cooperating, they transported him to the Police Department. Watkins appeared intoxicated by some drug or substance, and they did not take a photo.

Officers worked an incident of a suspect attempting to strike a victim with a vehicle in the 1800 block of Jackson Wednesday morning at 1:08. The suspect jumped the curb in his car and deliberately drove toward the victim, forcing them to jump aside to avoid injury. Other individuals witnessed this. The suspect struck another car at the scene, and the suspect left in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 100 calls for service ending Wednesday, October 4.