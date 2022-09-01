Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 1)

Mary Joyce Leeks

Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at her residence at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon on several outstanding warrants for her arrest, including two LCSO felony Probation violation warrants. Officers placed her in the city jail, awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Eric Donavan Steele

Eric Donavan Steele, 32, was arrested at his residence Wednesday afternoon at 4:37 on a U.S. Marshall warrant. Officers booked Steele and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Ronald Dean Kammer

Paris Police observed Ronald Dean Kammer, 59, of Paris, walking in the 1400-block of Lamar Ave. Kammer had a warrant out of Lamar County charging him with theft of property of less than $2,500 and having two or more previous convictions. Kammer is in Lamar County Jail.

Michael Jonathan Lacheney

At 9:51 Wednesday night, Paris Police assisted with a stalled vehicle in the 200-block of S. Collegiate Dr. It had an expired registration and a defective headlamp. The driver, Michael Jonathan Lacheney, 29, of Paris, was found to possess less than a gram of methamphetamine. Officers placed Lacheney in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested seven people on Wednesday (Aug 31).

