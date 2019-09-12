Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 12)

2 mins ago

Jory Lee Bullard

Officers arrested Jory Lee Bullard, 23, of Paris, Wednesday afternoon at 5:18, on a felony warrant out of McCurtain County. The order charged Bullard with Cruelty toward a child. Bullard was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 1300-block of Margaret Wednesday afternoon at 3:41. Reportedly, the ex-husband had come home, and during an argument, he threw an open knife at the victim. He left the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday evening at 8:55, Paris Police were called to the 3700-block of N. Main St where a burglary of a business was reported. Allegedly, an employee found the front door open and that someone had rummaged through the office. A small amount of cash was reportedly missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday (Sep 11).

