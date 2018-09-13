Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 13)

6 hours ago

Kyler Steward Sisson

Paris Police arrested Kyler Steward Sisson, 25, at his residence Wednesday morning on a bond surrender warrant and officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A consensual search was conducted, and officers located a baggie that contained methamphetamine. Sisson was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

 

Paris Police responded to 59 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday (Sep 1).

