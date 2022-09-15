Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 15)

Cameron Steele Lewis

Paris Police arrested Cameron Steele Lewis, 37, of Paris, at his residence on a felony probation violation warrant. Lewis is currently on probation for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Lewis was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Tawana Jeanne Hicks

Paris Police responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 3:11 Wednesday morning. The victim reported that they let Tawana Jeanne Hicks borrow their vehicle and she had not returned as promised. Officers located Hicks in the vehicle sitting in her driveway in the 1500-block of SE 15th and she had in possession methamphetamine and marijuana. Hicks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four possession of marijuana. The victim of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle told officers that they did not want to file charges for the taking of their vehicle. Hicks was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded 88 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Sep 14).