Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 20)

4 hours ago

Kelly Shane Hearne

A Paris Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of E. Cherry for an expired registration. Police arrested the driver Kelly Shane Hearne, 51, of Paris, on outstanding traffic warrants. During the inventory of the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine. Hearne was charged with possession of a controlled substance and placed in jail.

Paris Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday evening. Reportedly a roommate that had moved out of the house earlier that day had returned and forced their way inside and demanded property. During the altercation, the roommate was accompanied by a white male that also came into the residence. The male picked up a pocket knife and threatened the victim.

Officers also met with a victim in the 1800-block of Bonham St who reported that he had been assaulted by three males while walking to the store. The victim stated that one of the suspects produced a knife and threatened him. During the altercation, the victim was assaulted by the other suspects.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday (Sep 19).

