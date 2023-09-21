Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 21)

Wednesday, Paris Police investigated two separate reports. One was a two-member “Guitar Thief Team,” a black male and a black female wearing black hoodies. The “team” arrived at 3:49 pm in the 1700 block of North Main, and the male selected a guitar and inquired of the price. They told him the price was on the tag. He grabbed a second guitar and walked out without paying, taking a black and white guitar and a black guitar. At 5:18 pm, the “team” arrived in the 1400 block of Clarksville, grabbed two electric guitars, a Fender guitar with distressed blue paint and a Vintage brown guitar, and walked out again without paying. Police are reviewing video footage from both locations.

The Paris Police Department responded to 75 Calls for Service, Arrested four adults, and made one Traffic Stop.