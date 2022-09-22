Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 22)

Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 11:38 Wednesday morning about a stabbing. The 31-year-old victim claimed he was talking about their relationship at his ex-girlfriend’s house at about 1:30 am. After the ex-girlfriend walked away and back into her house, a known male walked out from the bushes and produced a knife demanding his backpack. The victim received three minor lacerations on his back and some defensive wounds to his arm before fleeing the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police observed an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of the road in the 3800-block of Southeast Loop 286 at 11:41 Wednesday morning. Officers determined that it was a stolen vehicle out of Arlington. They secured it, and the investigation is ongoing.

Skyler Wayne Cook

Paris Police contacted Skyler Wayne Cook, 25, of Paris, in the 3400-block of Grahamabout an ongoing investigation. Officers discovered Cook had possession of a methamphetamine pipe that contained methamphetamine residue. They booked Cook and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2200-block of NE Loop 286 at 3:55 Wednesday afternoon. The reporting person told the officer that someone had contacted Ford Motor Company and wanted to buy a new pick-up truck. They directed the person to the dealership in Paris. The person filled out the application online and arranged to have the vehicle picked up by a transport company. The dealership learned discovered that a person in Florida had applied. The investigation continues.

Wednesday evening at 6:08, Paris Police spoke with a victim of residential burglary by telephone who reported that someone had entered their home in the 200-block of E. Price and had stolen a pistol. The victim’s sister called the victim and told him that someone had broken into the residence. The victim has been out of town for a few weeks, and when the victim returns, he will provide additional information.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Sep 21).