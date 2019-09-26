Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 26)

Alex Goforth

On Thursday, Paris Police Officers responded to a shoplifter report in the 2400-block of N. Main at Atwoods. An Officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect walking in the 2200-block of N Main. He also found some of the reported stolen items in possession of the person in question. The subject was Alex Goforth. The stolen items totaled $276.01 and returned to the store. The official arrested Goforth and later discovered he had two previous convictions for theft. The police enhanced the charge to a felony Theft of Property.

Paris Police responded to 126 calls for service and arrested persons in the last 24 hour period.