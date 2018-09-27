Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 27)

Brian Kinley Baughn

Officers arrested Brian Kinley Baughn, 46, of Paris, Thursday morning just after midnight and charged him with an assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Officers had responded to a third party call to his residence in the 3000-block of Bonham St. where he allegedly had assaulted his common-law wife and would not allow her to call the police. Baughn was also charged with interfering with an emergency phone call. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1600-block of E. Sherman St. at 10:43 am Wednesday. Witnesses saw white male and female loading building materials into a vehicle at a house that is being used for storage. The suspects fled the scene before officers identify them. It could not be determined what was taken from the house.

Brittney Rene Dollahite

Paris Police made contact with Brittney Rene Dollahite, 31, at her residence in the 500-block of SE 13th in reference to a possible narcotics violation. Reportedly, Dollahite was in possession of methamphetamine and a handgun. Dollahite is a felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm. Another person at the residence was arrested when he was found in possession of marijuana. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday (Sep 26).