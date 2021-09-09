Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 9)

Tina Lavone Cadotte

Officers worked a traffic accident with injuries in the 3700-block of NE Loop. The responding Officer found Tina Lavone Cadotte, driver of one of the vehicles, highly intoxicated, arrested her and transported her to the City Jail without incident.

John Lewis Cawvey

Officers arrested John Lewis Cawvey on a Parole Violation Warrant in the 10-block of NW 25th. He was taken into custody and transported to Lamar County Jail without incident.

Officers arrested Marco Jerell Paraham for Aggravated Assault Family Violence and Theft of a Firearm after responding to an assault call in the 300-block of NE 35th. He was taken into custody and transported to the Paris Police Department for Booking. (No photo available)

Paris Police responded to 105 calls for service and made three arrests on Wednesday (Sep 8).