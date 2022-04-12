Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 12)

Paris Police responded to the 200-block of NW 12th at 7:35 Monday morning bout a theft of a vehicle. The owner reported that a roommate took it the night before without permission. The victim advised that they had spent most of the night attempting to contact the roommate to get him to return the vehicle. Officers located it in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave at 2:53 Tuesday morning. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Apr 11).