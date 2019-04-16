Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 16)

Joseph Eddy Bivens

Paris Police arrested Joseph Eddy Bivens, 65, of Paris, in the 4300-block of Bonham Monday afternoon at 1:14 on a motion to revoke his probation warrant. Bivens is on probation for a third conviction of driving while intoxicated. He was later placed in the Lamar

County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a criminal mischief call in the 2500-block of Briarwood Monday morning at 7:57. Reportedly, sometime in the past 36 hours, someone had fired a bullet through the garage door that went through an interior wall and door before striking the coffee pot. No one was at the residence when the incident occurred, and the investigation is continuing.

A theft of a vehicle was reported to Paris Police Monday morning at 8:22 in the 2200-block of Church St. A 2003 black Ford F-350 4WD Crew Cab pick-up was found missing on Saturday morning but was not reported due to the owner of the vehicle not being at work on that day. Additional items were also reported missing from the business including a small generator and two car batteries. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 97 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Apr 15).