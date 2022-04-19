Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 19)

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2200-block of W. Sherman at 7:37 Monday morning. The victim reported that they had recently moved to Paris, and the moving company arrived on April 17. The victim had a small caliber firearm in the kitchen, which is now missing. The victim believes that one of the movers may have taken it. The incident is under investigation.

Joseph Daniel Lewis

Paris Police arrested Joseph Daniel Lewis, 52, of Paris, in the 2100-block of E. Cherry at 2:08 Monday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. They transferred Lewis to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Apr 18).