Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 21)

39 mins ago

Charles Lee Fellors

Paris Police arrested Charles Lee Fellors, 44, in the 2500-block of N. Main St at 8:10 Monday morning. Officers were responding to a theft in the 3200-block of N. Main and found that Fellors matched the description of the suspect. Allegedly Fellors had in his possession the stolen item and multiple theft convictions, which enhanced his charge to a felony. Fellors is in Lamar County Jail.

At 12:35 Tuesday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2100-block of E. Cherry St. Reportedly, someone had entered the house by an unknown means and had stolen several household items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested two persons on Monday (Apr 20).

