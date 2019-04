Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1400-block of NE 26th Monday afternoon at 2:03. Reportedly, the victim had been away from the house since last evening and upon their return, found that someone had kicked the front door open. The victim advised that things had been moved around inside the

residence, but they could not find anything missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Apr 22).