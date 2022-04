LaShaunda Lacole Cisneros

Paris Police arrested LaShaunda Lacole Cisneros, 31, of Paris, at the Adult Probation Office at 1:16 Monday afternoon on a motion to adjudicate guilt warrant of possession of a controlled substance conviction. Cisneros was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Apr 25).