Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Apr 4)

A victim spoke with a Paris Police Officer and stated that someone took his “Blue 1998 BMW Vehicle” from the 800 block of SE 20th Street. The victim had arranged to trade the vehicle for a camper to his friend, and they had taken it to the friend’s address on SE 20th. When he returned to pick up the camper, they had sold it to someone else. The friend permitted the victim to leave the vehicle there while they worked on it. However, the homeowner gave him two days to remove the car from the property. The Officer took an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle Report.

Brandon Lee Smith

Tuesday evening at 7:52, two Officers spoke with a store manager in the 2400 block of North Main about a theft in progress. The store manager suspected a male subject placing unpurchased items in his pants pockets. A store associate informed Officers that the person had placed an unknown object in a clothing rack just before entering the dressing room. Officers located a black pouch containing a glass pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine in a clothing rack and found Brandon Lee Smith, 45, of Blossom, in the dressing room. He had possession of five unpaid pairs of sunglasses, and they didn’t pursue any criminal charges. However, they booked Smith into the Paris Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

The Paris Police Department responded to 85 Calls for Service and arrested seven people Tuesday (Apr 4).