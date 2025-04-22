Paris Police Report For Tuesday, April 22

Officers conducting a security check on Monday in the 3000 block of Clarksville contacted Jadarias Deandre Dillard, 25, to ask if he had information on the investigation. They observed marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia in open view in the back seat of Dillard’s vehicle. They searched it and found marijuana and a handgun. Officers arrested Dillard and charged him with Possession of Marijuana over four ounces, a Felony, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

On Monday, Paris Police arrested Billy Troy Martin, 79, at the State Parole Office for a Parole Violation Warrant. After booking, they transported him to the Lamar County Jail.

Owners reported a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of S. Church. Suspects entered an unlocked vehicle, stole a firearm, and assorted other property. The firearm was entered into the National Computer Base as stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

A report of an assault that took place on Monday, April 10, in the 1700 block of Hubbard was received. The victim advised that an ex-boyfriend had come to her house, banging on the window. She allowed the known suspect entry into the residence. He became aggressive and assaulted her by grabbing her throat with his hand and choking her. The victim was in fear for her life at the time of the incident. Officers have not contacted the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of Burglary of a Habitation. The victim advised that between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, suspects forced entry into the residence by forcing open a back door. The suspects then broke open a cabinet inside the residence, but the victim could not find anything missing. Other undisclosed details lead the victim to believe that the suspect is known to the victim. Officers collected evidence and spoke to witnesses at the scene, and the investigation will continue.

For this reporting period, officers made ten traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 98 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

Los oficiales que realizaban un control de seguridad el lunes en la cuadra 3000 de Clarksville contactaron a Jadarias Deandre Dillard, de 25 años, para preguntarle si tenía información sobre la investigación. Observaron residuos de marihuana y parafernalia de drogas a la vista en el asiento trasero del vehículo de Dillard. Lo registraron y encontraron marihuana y una pistola. Los oficiales arrestaron a Dillard y lo acusaron de posesión de marihuana de más de cuatro onzas, un delito grave y portación ilegal de un arma.

El lunes, la policía de París arrestó a Billy Troy Martin, de 79 años, en la Oficina Estatal de Libertad Condicional por una orden de violación de libertad condicional. Después de fichar, lo transportaron a la cárcel del condado de Lamar.

Los propietarios reportaron un robo de vehículo en la cuadra 700 de S. Church. Los sospechosos ingresaron a un vehículo sin llave, robaron un arma de fuego y otras propiedades. El arma de fuego fue ingresada a la Base Nacional de Computación como robada. La investigación está en curso.

Se recibió un informe de un asalto que tuvo lugar el lunes 10 de abril en la cuadra 1700 de Hubbard. La víctima informó que un exnovio había llegado a su casa, golpeando la ventana. Permitió que el sospechoso conocido entrara en la residencia. Se volvió agresivo y la agredió agarrándola del cuello con la mano y asfixiándola. La víctima temía por su vida en el momento del incidente. Los agentes no se han puesto en contacto con el sospechoso y la investigación está en curso.

El lunes, los oficiales respondieron a un reporte de robo en una vivienda. La víctima informó que entre las 3:00 p.m. y las 4:00 p.m., los sospechosos forzaron la entrada a la residencia forzando una puerta trasera. Luego, los sospechosos rompieron un gabinete dentro de la residencia, pero la víctima no pudo encontrar nada faltante. Otros detalles no revelados llevan a la víctima a creer que el sospechoso es conocido por la víctima. Los oficiales recolectaron evidencia y hablaron con testigos en la escena, y la investigación continuará.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales hicieron diez paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cuatro adultos y respondieron a 98 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull