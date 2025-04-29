Paris Police Report For Tuesday, April 29

On Monday, officers arrested John Harrison Crowe, 58, in the 4300 block of Bonham on a warrant for a Motion to Revoke Probation (Possession of a Controlled Substance). They booked Crowe without incident and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded on Monday to a disturbance call in the 2700 block of Hubbard St. A subject informed them that Jillian Michelle Ingram, 47, was wanted on felony warrants and was hiding in the backyard. A warrant check revealed that Ingram had an active warrant for Parole Violation (Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Ingram was arrested and transported for booking.

Officers were dispatched Monday to a call of Criminal Trespassing in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. They learned that a suspect had caused a disturbance and had broken a door to a retail business. The suspect had left the scene, but a subject fitting the description was in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. Officers made contact with Tanavionne Marcell Robertson, 32. They detained Robertson, who was identified in a video as the suspect in the incident. During the verbal questioning, Robertson became irate and threatened the officer. He then struck the officer with his fist. Robertson was then taken to the ground and handcuffed. Robertson continued his aggressive behavior during booking, again attempting to assault the officer while being placed in jail. They charged him with the Assault of a Peace Officer, a felony.

For this reporting period, officers made 27 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 95 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

El lunes, los oficiales arrestaron a John Harrison Crowe, de 58 años, en la cuadra 4300 de Bonham con una orden de arresto por una moción para revocar la libertad condicional (posesión de una sustancia controlada). Ficharon a Crowe sin incidentes y lo colocaron en la cárcel del condado de Lamar.

Los oficiales respondieron el lunes a una llamada de disturbios en la cuadra 2700 de Hubbard St. Un sujeto les informó que Jillian Michelle Ingram, de 47 años, era buscada por órdenes de arresto por delitos graves y estaba escondida en el patio trasero. Una verificación de la orden judicial reveló que Ingram tenía una orden de arresto activa por violación de libertad condicional (entrega de una sustancia controlada). Ingram fue arrestado y transportado para ser fichado.

Los oficiales fueron enviados el lunes a una llamada de allanamiento criminal en la cuadra 3700 de Lamar Avenue. Se enteraron de que un sospechoso había causado disturbios y había roto la puerta de un negocio minorista. El sospechoso había abandonado la escena, pero un sujeto que se ajustaba a la descripción estaba en la cuadra 3500 de NE Loop 286. Los oficiales se pusieron en contacto con Tanavionne Marcell Robertson, de 32 años. Detuvieron a Robertson, a quien se identificó en video como el sospechoso del incidente. Durante el interrogatorio verbal, Robertson se enfureció y amenazó al oficial. Luego golpeó al oficial con el puño. Robertson fue llevado al suelo y esposado. Robertson continuó con su comportamiento agresivo durante el registro, nuevamente intentando agredir al oficial mientras estaba en la cárcel. Lo acusaron de asalto a un oficial de paz, un delito grave.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales realizaron 27 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cinco adultos y respondieron a 95 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull