Paris Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100-block of E. Center Monday afternoon at 3:57. It was reported that someone had “keyed” a Chevrolet pick-up and a Suzuki motorcycle along with pouring sugar into the tanks of two lawnmowers. The estimated damage was over $2,700. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Aug 19).