Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 21)

Paris Police met with a complainant in the department’s lobby around 10:00 Monday morning who reported that someone had used his debit card several times. One purchase was made to an address in Balch Springs, Texas. The incident is under investigation.

Officers met with a complainant in the 200-block of S Collegiate Dr. Monday morning where it was reported that someone had written checks on their account in Rhode Island and Delaware. The investigation continues.

Paris Police met with a victim in the department’s lobby Monday who reported that his boyfriend had threatened to kill him and then choked him at a residence in the 700-block of E. Austin. The incident is under investigation.

Someone took a maroon 2014 Nissan Altima Monday from a dealership in the 1500-block of NE Loop 286. It was reported that the vehicle was removed from the dealership on Sunday. They think the suspect had changed out the key to the vehicle with a fake key. The incident is under investigation by the North East Texas Auto Theft Taskforce.

Officers met with a victim in the department’s lobby Monday afternoon who reported that someone had used her debit card to purchase something from Apple.com. While looking into the matter at their bank, the victim discovered that someone had used their debit card to pay for eight hotel rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 1600-block of Ballard. The incident is under investigation.

There was a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of Stone Ave. They think the incident occurred sometime between June 30 and July 12. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to a disturbance that had occurred in the 700-block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. and met with a victim in the Booker T. Washington Apartments. It was reported that a known suspect had struck the victim with a vehicle and turned around to strike him again. A witness helped him from the roadway. The victim refused any medical treatment and became uncooperative with the investigation. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested three people Monday (Aug 20).