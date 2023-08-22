Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 22)

Marshall Kleinik

On Monday night, an officer stopped a vehicle speeding in the 3000 block of the NE Loop at 9:31. The driver, Marshall Kleinik, had an active warrant out of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a Controlled Substance. They took him into custody without incident and transported him to Lamar County Jail.

Bradley Waggoner

At 10:47 Monday night, officers went to the 2100 block of W. Cherry and served a warrant on Bradley Waggoner for the charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury. It stemmed from a Jun 25 incident on 40th SE in Paris. Officers booked Waggoner without incident.

Officers made 21 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 94 calls for service Monday (Aug 21).