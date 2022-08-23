Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 23)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a trailer in the 3700-block of Pine Mill Rd at 12:22 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a 2013 Black Continental Value Hauler enclosed trailer. The investigation continues.

Matthew Henry Raper

Officers arrested Matthew Henry Raper, 34, of Powderly, in the 1700-block of Bonham Monday afternoon at 1:54. Raper had several outstanding warrants, including a parole violation warrant. Officers booked Raper and placed him in the city jail.

Paris Police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 500-block of W. Kaufman St at 8:06 Monday night. The victim thinks they may have left the vehicle unlocked, and someone stole a small caliber pistol from the console. The incident is under investigation.

Kerry Ray King

Paris Police arrested Kerry Ray King, 41, of Paris, at 9:26 Monday night. King had a felony warrant out of Lamar County that charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Officers booked and placed him in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Aug 22).