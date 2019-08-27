Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 27)

Devonica Ivy Sugg

Paris Police responded to a disturbance Monday night at 9:34 in the 900-block of E. Center. Reportedly, a known female came inside the residence, assaulted two people and stole a small pit bulldog puppy. The suspect, Devonica Ivy Sugg, 25, of Paris, was located at her house and arrested. Sugg was charged with burglary of a habitation. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Whitney Grace Turk-Pirtle

Paris Police received information just after midnight on Tuesday (Aug 27) that Whitney Grace Turk-Pirtle had an outstanding Lamar County warrant. The tip indicated that she was in the 1300-block of Margaret and they placed her under arrest on a motion to adjudicate warrant for two counts of abandon endanger a child by criminal negligence. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Jonas Sims

Tuesday morning at 12:13, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of NW Loop 286 for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Jonas Sims, 40, of Paris, had an outstanding felony motion to adjudicate guilt warrant on a case of injury to a child/elderly/disabled recklessly causing bodily harm. Sims was arrested and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested ten people on Monday (Aug 26).