Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 30)

Juan Marquis Council

Paris Police arrested Juan Marquis Council, 45, of Paris, at 7:48 Monday evening in the 600-block of SW 7th St. Council had two outstanding Lamar County felony warrants. They charged him with assault of a family member with previous convictions enhanced to a habitual offender and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They transferred Council to the Lamar County Jail.

Gary Wayne Jones

Gary Wayne Jones, 46, of Paris, was arrested in the 300-block of NE 29th St at 1:30 Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance and found that Jones had a bond surrender warrant out of Dallas County on possession of a controlled substance charge. They booked Jones and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Aug 29).

