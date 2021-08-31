Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 31)

Kimberly Lyles

An officer conducting a security check in the 3800-block of NE Loop 286 arrested Kimberly Lyles after she was observed in an intoxicated state and inhaling the contents of a can containing a volatile substance. She was charged with Public Intoxication and Inhalation/Ingesting a Volatile Substance.

Joe Winton

Officers arrested Joe Winton in the 1300-block of Clarksville when someone reportedly saw him driving on two flat tires in the 800-block of Clarksville St. Winton was in an intoxicated state, arrested and taken into custody. Officers later discovered that Winton had a previous DWI conviction and subsequently charged him with DWI Enhanced. They booked him without incident.

Officers worked on an incident in the 3500-block of Lamar where a suspect attempted to purchase goods using counterfeit bills. The employees spotted the bills, and the suspect fled the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 128 calls for service and made three arrests on Monday (Aug 30).